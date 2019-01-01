Higuain named in Juventus pre-season tour squad amid Roma transfer rumours

The Giallorossi have reportedly agreed a deal to sign the Argentine, but he has been included in the Bianconeri's squad for a summer tour

have included Gonzalo Higuain in their pre-season tour squad despite reports have agreed on a deal to sign the striker on loan.

Higuain is back at Juve after leaving , for whom he scored five Premier League goals during the second half of last season, opted not to extend his loan or trigger a purchase option.

The 31-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge on a temporary six-month deal in January, after spending the first half of the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Milan.

The Argentine has been linked with a permanent move this summer with his opportunities at Juve seemingly limited as they boast Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala among their forward options.

However, Higuain thrived under new Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri when they previously worked together at and he may yet get a chance to stake his claim in pre-season.

The Bianconeri are set to face , and in the International Champions Cup as Sarri's side warm-up for the 2019-20 campaign.

Reports in claim Roma have agreed on a loan deal for Higuain with Juventus but that the striker is yet to accept the move.

The Giallorossi are said to want to secure Higuain as a replacement for Edin Dzeko, who is reportedly a target for Inter.

Speaking last month, however, Higuain's brother and agent Nicola said the striker will not play for another Serie A club this term.

"Higuain in Italy will play only for Juventus," Nicola Higuain tweeted. "Two years of [his] contract remain and will be respected."

Juve's tour squad, announced by the club on Friday, includes new signings Matthijs de Ligt, Adrien Rabiot and Gianluigi Buffon, but fellow arrival Aaron Ramsey is not on the list and veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini is also absent.

Mattia Perin is missing after his move to was postponed on Thursday when a medical found the goalkeeper's shoulder injury will keep him out of action for a further four months.