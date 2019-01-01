Higuain flies to London to complete Chelsea loan move

The Blues are attempting to get the deal done in time to have the Argentina international available to face Tottenham

Gonzalo Higuain has arrived in London as he looks to finalise his loan move to Chelsea, Goal understands.

The Blues are hoping to have the deal completed before the 12pm (GMT) deadline on Wednesday that would allow him to feature against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday.

A deal has been agreed between the Blues and Juventus for over a week, with Maurizio Sarri's side taking over the loan arrangement that had been in place with AC Milan.

That would see Higuain arrive on a six-month loan deal but with an option to buy for £32.5 million ($42m).

Goal understands he has now landed in London to complete the move, which will involve loan fee payments to Juve based on goals scored and appearances made.

Sarri has long identified Higuain as his No.1 striker target but Chelsea failed to complete a deal over the summer, with the Argentine instead opting to move to Milan as Juve brought in Cristiano Ronaldo.

Higuain did, however, grow increasingly frustrated in Milan and has pushed for a move to Stamford Bridge as he looks to reunite with Sarri.

Indeed, the former Real Madrid man scored 36 goals in 35 games to break the Serie A record for most goals in a single season during the pair's time at Napoli.

The move for Higuain has been given the green light after Milan stepped up their attempts to bring in Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek, as a direct replacement for the 31-year-old.

Piatek arrives for his Milan medical 👨‍⚕️



The first of three major transfers? 🤝 pic.twitter.com/AbDab9Jc51 — Goal (@goal) January 23, 2019

The 23-year-old is undergoing his own medical at Clinica La Madonnina as his €35 million (£31m/$40m) transfer is set to be announced later on Wednesday.

Alvaro Morata's move to Atletico Madrid is also complete, pending his medical, as both clubs agreed a loan-to-buy arrangement where the Spaniard joins for six months and has a non-obligatory purchase option for £43.7m ($57m).

Atleti will also pay a further £4.4m ($5.7m) in loan fees and commissions up front for the deal to go through, as they seek to offload Nikola Kalinic to make space for the 26-year-old.

Monaco, meanwhile, have a deal agreed to take Michy Batshuayi on loan, but Chelsea have held up the deal as they await the outcome of their Higuain move.

The Blues are hoping to receive offers in the region of £40m ($52m) for the Belgian as they aim for a permanent sale, although Everton are the only club to have shown an interest, and for a much-lower fee of £18m ($23m).