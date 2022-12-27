Hibernian vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Celtic against Hibernian on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Celtic will want to keep their excellent run of form intact as they prepare to take on Hibernian the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road on Wednesday. The defending champions are on an impressive 11-match winning run in the league and have built a comfortable nine-point lead at top of the table.

Hibernian suffered four consecutive defeats in the league before they beat a 10-man Livingston 4-0 in their previous outing. Kyle Megannis scored a brace in that game and the team will hope to string a few wins together to climb up the table.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Hibernian vs Celtic: date & kick-off time

Game: Hibernian vs Celtic Date: December 28, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm GMT / 3pm ET / 1:30am IST (Dec 29) Venue: Easter Road

How to watch Hibernian vs Celtic on TV & live stream online

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match can be watched live on Sky Sports Football, with streaming options available on Sky GO.

In the United States (US), the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

In India, the match will not be shown on TV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports NA UK Sky Sports Football Sky GO India N/A N/A

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Hibernian team news and squad Hibernian could name an unchanged lineup for the big game against Celtic following their comfortable 4-0 win against Livingston in their last outing. Mykola Kukharevych will be a doubt for the clash due to injury but the team has a fully fit squad ready to go otherwise. Hibernian possible XI: Marshall; Cadden, Bushiri, Hanlon, Stevenson; Porteous, Newell; Magennis, Campbell, Youan; Nisbet Position Player Goalkeepers Marshall, Schofield, Dabrowski Defenders Fish, Miller, Cabraja, Hanlon, Porteous, Cadden, Bushiri, Stevenson Midfielders Doyle-Hayes, Kenneh, Magennis, Tavares, Newell, Henderson, McGeady, Mitchell, Campbell, Boyle Forwards Kukharevych, McKirdy, Nisbet, Youan, Bojang, Melkersen

Celtic team news and squad

Celtic will be without midfielder David Turnbull for the game against Hibernian as he was sent off in the previous game. The Scottish champions are expected to name an otherwise unchanged lineup.

Possible Celtic XI:Hart; Hatate, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Mooy; Forrest, Furuhashi, Maeda