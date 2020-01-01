'He's up there with Ronaldo, Messi & Mbappe' - Grealish names the Premier League superstar he's trying to emulate

The Aston Villa midfielder has admitted that he looks up to the "unbelievable" Belgian, who he sees as the "best player in the Premier League"

Rumoured target Jack Grealish says he is eager to emulate Kevin De Bruyne, with it his belief that the talisman "has absolutely everything".

Grealish has enjoyed a superb season with on an individual level, standing out with his impressive technical ability and passing range despite the club's struggles at the bottom end of the Premier League table.

It has been suggested that the 24-year-old has already done enough to earn an call-up, and he is now being linked with a move to one of English football's biggest clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to launch a bid for Grealish when the market reopens, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to complete his squad rebuild at Old Trafford.

But it's a City player that Grealish looks up to most, with the Villa midfielder insisting he tries to take parts of the international's game and apply it to his own.

"De Bruyne! I just love him. I think he's unbelievable, and I probably try to base my game on him a little bit, especially when I play at No 8," the Villa skipper told Sky Sports.

"I think De Bruyne has absolutely everything. He has that much stuff, he doesn't get enough credit.

"He's probably the best player in the Premier League, and is up there with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe at the moment."

Grealish also reflected on the Premier League restart, with matches due to get underway again in England's top flight on June 17 following a period of hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Villa facing in their first fixture of the restart, the 24-year-old said: "I think obviously everyone is going to be watching these games on TV, and I feel I thrive off that, the big games everyone is watching.

"We have 10 very important games, and I think the first will be most important - if we end up winning that, it instantly takes us out of the bottom three. Everyone knows our tough run-in, but we are all confident and have come back as fit as ever.

"I don't want to say this in an arrogant way, but I embrace [the pressure]. I love the fact it's like that, if I'm honest. Being the local lad and captain of the club, I absolutely love it and try to take it in my stride which I think I have done this season.

"We're going straight into a relegation battle, but we're all focused on that and we're all ready. We've been having Zoom calls twice a week, both about tactical things and the mental side of things."