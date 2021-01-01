'He's the guy that wins everything' - Son 'so sad' that 'one of the best' Mourinho left Spurs without success

The South Korean forward remains a big fan of a Portuguese coach that was relieved of his duties in north London before landing a trophy

Heung-min Son says it is "so sad" that Jose Mourinho left Tottenham without delivering tangible success, with the Portuguese still considered to be "one of the best managers in the world".

Spurs decided to part company with a proven winner days before they lined up against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, with critics of a supposedly defensive mindset and apparent lack of progress leading to a big decision being made.

Caretaker coach Ryan Mason was unable to deliver long-awaited silverware after taking the reins, with Mourinho now mulling over his options as the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United coach waits on offers to return to the dugout.

What has been said?

Son remains disappointed that Spurs were unable to deliver another entry on a distinguished roll of honour for Mourinho, with the South Korean forward telling TV3: "It is always sad if someone loses their job.

"I also don't want to talk about it too much, I was working with him for 18 months.

"It's been up and down. It's been good, sometimes we've been not so good.

"For me and for my memory, he will still be one of the best managers in the world.

"It's just so sad that he went without the success, it was really sad because he's the guy that wins everything.

"This is the only team that he didn't have success with so I feel really, really sorry about this kind of thing.

"But he will still be in my memories as he is one of the best managers in the world."

Mourinho's record at Tottenham

Spurs turned to a familiar face for inspiration after parting company with Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019 - a matter of months after the Argentine had led them to the Champions League final.

The Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent locking down of sport around the world did Mourinho's cause few favours as he sought to make an immediate impact in his debut campaign.

He was unable to deliver a top-four finish, with Tottenham off that pace again this term, and suffered a disappointing last-16 exit from the 2020-21 Europa League.

A major trophy did fall within reach in League Cup competition, with Mourinho boasting an impressive record against Pep Guardiola and City, but he never got the chance to walk down Wembley Way again.

In total, the 58-year-old oversaw 86 games in charge of Spurs - with 44 wins, 19 draws and 23 defeats taken in, leaving him with a win percentage of 51.16.

