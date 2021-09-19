'He's becoming a grown man' - Solskjaer praises Lingard for answering critics with West Ham winner

The winger went from scapegoat to hero for the Red Devils as they bounced back from their midweek defeat with a win at West Ham

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted to see Jesse Lingard answer his critics by scoring the winning goal as they beat West Ham 2-1 on Sunday.

The England international came off the bench to help United on the way to securing three points when he struck in the 89th minute of the Premier League clash.

Lingard's decisive display comes just days after he faced a lot of criticism for a mistake that proved his side's undoing in their Champions League defeat against Young Boys in midweek.

What has been said?

Solskjaer was pleased by the 28-year-old's response and the way he has added to the Old Trafford side since his return from his impressive loan spell at West Ham last season.

"I think today was a good answer! Jesse was quite clear he wants to fight for his place and be part of a Manchester United team that is going places," he said at a press conference.

"I can't speak for Jesse now but he's really contributing, he'll play on Wednesday as I'll make a few changes. So pleased he handles the highs and lows really well.

"He's becoming a grown man and is a very good player."

He added: "I'm so happy for Jesse, he had a tough evening on Tuesday, he knuckled down, he's a positive lad, so happy for him. A good turn by Jesse, good finish."

Solskjaer surprised by De Gea save

Lingard was not the only hero for the Red Devils.

David De Gea had to step up in stoppage time to save a penalty from Mark Noble to ensure his side took home the win.

De Gea had gone over five years without saving a spot kick, having conceded 40 until he kept Noble's effort out.

Solskjaer admits he did not expect the goalkeeper to save the penalty, saying: "I believe in David and I've seen him, he saved against Crystal Palace last season, and his foot was a little inch off the line.

"I've seen Mark Noble score so many penalties, you did feel down and out and expected to come home with one point but luckily David has continued his good form."

Should United have had a penalty?

United had a few penalty calls of their own dismissed throughout the game.

Amid the hectic end to the match, Cristiano Ronaldo had two appeals for a spot kick turned down by the referee.

"Cristiano should have had two, the first and the third, penalties for me," Solskjaer said.

He added to Sky Sports : "I think they’re stonewall you can’t even argue them.

"I think the first one the lad puts his leg up Cristiano runs straight and is fouled. The last one, Paul Pogba had a foul against Kurt Zouma went over him, so why is Cristiano third appeal not a penalty?"

