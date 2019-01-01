Henry Onyekuru stars as Galatasaray defeat rivals Besiktas to claim top spot

The loanee's contributions are proving to be decisive in the run for the Turkish top-flight title, with Galatasaray eyeing back-to-back wins

Henry Onyekuru was on target as handed a 2-0 defeat to rivals and they took control of the Turkish Super Lig title race.

Fatih Terim's men headed into Sunday’s big game with a poor record of a win in their past 15 attempts in Istanbul derbies.

With title rivals having dropped points against Sivasspor in Friday's encounter, the win places the title race in Galatasaray's hands.

They got the opener through Onyekuru moments before the first-half break. Fernando wrapped up the vital victory for the defending champions in the 54th minute.

The win saw them move to the top of the table with 63 points after 31 games, same as Basaksehir who are eight goals [27] adrift of the new log leaders.

Article continues below

The loanee, Onyekuru has scored 13 goals in 28 Turkish top-flight games so far this season.

His side is set for a return to the which kicks off on June 21.

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group B alongside Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.