Henry Onyekuru stars as Galatasaray defeat rivals Besiktas to claim top spot
Henry Onyekuru was on target as Galatasaray handed a 2-0 defeat to rivals Besiktas and they took control of the Turkish Super Lig title race.
Fatih Terim's men headed into Sunday’s big game with a poor record of a win in their past 15 attempts in Istanbul derbies.
With title rivals Istanbul Basaksehir having dropped points against Sivasspor in Friday's encounter, the win places the title race in Galatasaray's hands.
They got the opener through Onyekuru moments before the first-half break. Fernando wrapped up the vital victory for the defending champions in the 54th minute.
The win saw them move to the top of the table with 63 points after 31 games, same as Basaksehir who are eight goals [27] adrift of the new log leaders.
The Everton loanee, Onyekuru has scored 13 goals in 28 Turkish top-flight games so far this season.
His Nigeria side is set for a return to the Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off on June 21.
The Super Eagles are drawn in Group B alongside Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.