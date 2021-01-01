Henry: I don't recognise Arsenal any more after Super League fiasco

The Gunners legend has come out to criticise Stan Kroenke and the KSE ownership group after their attempts to arrange a breakaway

Thierry Henry says he doesn't recognise Arsenal any more after their involvement in the Super League fiasco.

Arsenal were named as one of the 12 founding teams as plans for a controversial breakaway were announced last week, sparking a fierce public backlash across the football community.

The pressure from fans and high-profile figures led to all six Premier League clubs withdrawing, along with Inter and Atletico Madrid, but there was still a mass protest outside Emirates Stadium before the Gunners' latest fixture against Everton.

What's been said?

Arsenal supporters are calling for the removal of Stan Kroenke and the KSE ownership group that put the club forward for the Super League, with Henry of the opinion they have shown they care more about making money than running a successful football team.

“I do not recognise my club and what happened just now, with them trying to join a league that would have been closed, makes no sense to me,” the Gunners legend told The Telegraph. “They have been running the club like a company, not a football club, and they showed their hand.

"Maybe it’s a lack of understanding of the core football values and maybe the money was too big of a temptation. Whatever it was, they got it wrong. Badly wrong.”

Henry added: “I was genuinely shocked like most people and couldn’t believe what was unfolding. I have never talked before, but what happened recently made me realise fans, this is your club. It is your club and I’m an Arsenal fan too.

“I’m proud of what the fans achieved. Not just Arsenal fans, all the fans. The result was a victory for football.”

How have Arsenal's owners responded to Super League criticism?

Stan Kroenke's son Josh, who also sits on the Arsenal board of directors, admitted to wrongdoing with regards to the Super League plans at a fan forum event on Wednesday, but also insisted that a change of ownership is out of the question.

"I think from an English fan’s perspective, and this is what was so educating for me, they want to see more big matches," he said. "But as one Chelsea supporter wrote on a sign that I saw online the other day, you still want your cold nights in Stoke.

"I think to me that sent a strong message of the English Premier League, football in the UK as a whole and the fan sentiment across England. We got it wrong, and that is why we are here today.

"I believe we are fit to carry on in our position as custodians of Arsenal. We were put in a very difficult position by forces outside of the club. We have the same plans for summer that we had several weeks ago and I’m still excited about those."

Which clubs are still involved in the Super League?

Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan have also released statements responding to the universal condemnation of the Super League, but have yet to formally pull out of the competition.

All three clubs have acknowledged that the proposal cannot go ahead in its current form, as have Real Madrid through their club president Florentino Perez.

However, Perez has also been adamant that the original founding clubs cannot leave the Super League, as he told AS on Saturday: "I'm not going to explain now what a binding contract is, but the clubs cannot leave.

"Some of them, because of pressure, have had to say that they're leaving, but this project or one like it will go forward, and I hope it's soon."

