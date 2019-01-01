Henri Camara tips Sadio Mane for African Footballer of the Year award

Sadio Mane is up against his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the Award

Former Senegal forward Henri Camara has tipped Sadio Mane to be crowned African Footballer of the Year on Tuesday.

Senegal striker Mane will have to shrug off stiff challenge from his Liverpool striking partner Mohamed Salah and Gabonese forward Aubameyang, who has been in scintillating form for Arsenal.

Africa's best player for 2018 will be crowned at a banquet in the Senegalese capital city of Dakar on Tuesday.

"We pray that Sadio Mane will win," Camara was quoted as saying by WiwSport.

"It would be good for Senegal because, first of all, he is a talented boy, and he is also disciplined. If he wins this Ballon d'Or, it is because he deserves it. He is the best and a good worker."

If Mane wins this accolade, he would be the second Senegalese to ever claim it after El Hadji Diouf, who won back-to-back titles in 2001 and 2002.

Mane missed the crown last year in a similar final three that also involved him, Salah and Aubameyang.

Salah is the reigning African Player of the Year.