The Manchester United goalkeeper is now set to return to Old Trafford to receive treatment on a hip issue

Dean Henderson has been replaced by Aaron Ramsdale in England's Euro 2020 squad after withdrawing through injury.

Henderson was originally named as one of the three goalkeepers in Gareth Southgate's final shortlist for the tournament alongside Jordan Pickford and Sam Johnstone.

The Manchester United shot-stopper was on the bench for England's opening win against Croatia on Sunday, but will play no further part in their remaining games due to a hip problem.

What's been said?

England have confirmed that Henderson will now head back to Manchester for treatment, with Sheffield United no.1 Ramsdale taking his spot in Southgate's ranks.

"Aaron Ramsdale has replaced Dean Henderson in England’s UEFA EURO 2020 squad," an official statement from the Three Lions camp reads.

"Henderson withdraws with a hip issue that would continue to limit his involvement in training throughout the tournament.

"Under UEFA regulations, squads are permitted to replace goalkeepers on medical grounds at any stage.

"The Manchester United goalkeeper will now return to his club for further assessment and rehabilitation ahead of the 2021-22 season."

