Henderson makes Liverpool Premier League title pledge after falling agonisingly short in 2019

The Reds, who were able to savour Champions League success last season, are determined to bring a 30-year wait for top-flight glory to a close

Jordan Henderson is determined to help go “one better next season” after seeing them fall agonisingly short of landing the Premier League title in 2018-19.

For long periods, the Reds had their destiny in their own hands.

A few unfortunate wobbles were all it took, though, for the door to be left open for defending champions to step through.

Pep Guardiola’s domestic treble winners ended up claiming the crown by a solitary point, leaving Jurgen Klopp’s side to reflect on a wait for top-flight glory that is now set to reach the 30-year mark.

Henderson has vowed that everyone at Anfield will be looking to bring that barren run to a close next term, telling a new book called ‘The Official Story of Liverpool’s 2018-2019 Season’: "A club of this history and magnitude should be challenging for major honours year in year out, and we hope and believe that this is just the start.

"We are all hungry for more. We should look back at our Premier League campaign with great pride too.

"To have achieved 97 points and to only lose one league game in the entire season was a phenomenal achievement by the team.

"Of course, we were bitterly disappointed to narrowly miss out on the title by just a single point, but we will use the huge number of positives from the campaign to fuel us for the new season ahead.

"We will be doing all we can to reward our fans by going one better next season.

"There is something uniquely special about our club and the support that you give us at Anfield that is not replicated anywhere else.

"On behalf of all of the playing squad, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank you, our fans, for always believing in us and supporting us.

"We are very lucky to have the best fans in the world here at Liverpool, and your support really does make the difference."

That backing did allow Liverpool to get their hands on one major honour last season, with the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League title countered by victory over in the final.

Henderson added on that occasion, which saw him lift the famous trophy as captain: "Winning the Champions League against Spurs was a fitting way to end what’s been an exhilarating, emotional and hugely successful season for Liverpool Football Club.

"It is an enormous honour and a privilege to be captain of this great club. Lifting the trophy in Madrid alongside my team-mates to bring the European Cup back to Anfield for the sixth time was one of the greatest moments of both my life and my career.

"The memories from not just that night, but the entire journey to get there, will stay with us all forever."

The Official Story of Liverpool’s 2018-2019 Season by Harry Harris, edited by Alan Beck, is available in hardback £14.99 from 27th June 2019