Henderson believes he should be playing for Man Utd as De Gea exit talk rumbles on

An Old Trafford academy graduate has proved his worth during loan spells elsewhere and believes he is ready for a first-team role with the Red Devils

Dean Henderson believes he should be playing at as uncertainty continues to shroud the future of David de Gea.

A 22-year-old academy graduate is still waiting on a competitive debut for the Red Devils.

His senior experience to date has been collected during loan spells at Shrewsbury, Grimsby and .

Moves away from Old Trafford have allowed him to showcase his talent, becoming an U21 international and helping the Blades secure promotion to the Premier League in the process.

A return to Bramall Lane for 2019-20 has been mooted, but Henderson believes he is capable of taking the No. 1 spot with his parent club.

Henderson told the Daily Mail of being a top-flight goalkeeper: “It sounds unbelievable.

“That was the dream as a kid growing up, what you always aspire to be. You always watch Premier League Years on the telly and to know that could be me next year, I can't wait.

“Whether that is at Manchester United, Sheffield United, wherever, I'm good enough to be a Premier League goalkeeper. I deserve that chance.

“It's a tough one to say where. But do I think I should be playing at Manchester United now? Yes, I do.

“I think I am good enough and I would help the team a lot, in a positive way.

“If not there I'm sure I could go back to Sheffield United, play a season and then I'll prove to Manchester United what they are missing.”

It could be that a summer departure opens the door for Henderson to stake his claim at United.

De Gea is yet to commit to fresh terms with the Red Devils and will see his current contract expire in the summer of 2020.

Henderson is ready if required, adding: “I would give my right leg to play for that football club.

“That has been my dream since I was a little boy, being a fan.

“I just know I'm working hard in the background and waiting for any little opportunity that comes up. If it does, I will take it for the next 10 to 15 years.”

For now, Henderson is focused on international matters with England.

Aidy Boothroyd’s side are due to open their European U21 Championship campaign against France on Tuesday.