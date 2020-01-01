Hellen Mubanga: Zambia striker joins Racheal Nachula at Zaragoza

The Spanish outfit has secured the services of the second Copper Queens star from Zambian top-flight club Red Arrows

Spanish club Zaragoza has confirmed the signing of Hellen Mubanga from Zambian side Red Arrows for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

This will bring to an end to the Zambia international's four-year tenure with the FAZ Women's League side as she looks to pursue her professional career with the Reto Iberdrola club in .

CLUB | FICHAJE | Hellen Mubanga refuerza el ataque del Zaragoza CFF. Su vídeo de presentación y toda la info aquí https://t.co/5dDvePJMaf #ZaragozaCFF 💙 pic.twitter.com/HRuVRShTqE — 𝗭𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗼𝘇𝗮 𝗖𝗙𝗙 (@ZaragozaCFF) June 26, 2020

On the global stage, Mubanga played a vital role for Zambia to reach a maiden Cosafa Women's Cup final in 2019, bagging the Player of the Match twice and later being named Player of the Tournament.

More teams

Before the in , she was part of the Copper Queens campaign at the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations in , where they defeated two-time champions Equatorial Guinea.

She scored the winner against in Lusaka to see Bruce Nwape's team edge the Indomitable Lionesses to qualify for the Olympic Games for the first time in their history.

Having agreed on terms with Zaragoza, she becomes the fifth signing for Nacho Bracero's side as they continue bolstering the ranks ahead of the new season.

Article continues below

Besides Mubanga's arrival, Zaragoza had earlier confirmed the acquisition of 's Annelie Leitner, America's Mady Brown, Venusela's Lisbeth Castro and compatriot Racheal Nachula.

Her transfers also increase the number of Zambian female footballers to ply their trade in Spain to three after Barbra Banda joined Logrono in 2018 and recently Nachula to Zaragoza.

Mubanga will be hopeful of having an impactful professional career in Spain, beginning with inspiring Zaragoza to the Spanish top-flight.