Hellas Verona midfielder Badu not losing sleep over Ghana snub

The 29-year-old talks about his international future following a long absence

Hellas Verona midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has expressed fulfilment with his achievements while representing at various levels.

Nearing the twilight of his career, the 29-year-old first represented the West Africans at youth level where he helped them win the 2009 Africa U20 Cup of Nations and Fifa U20 World Cup.

He also played for Ghana's senior team at the 2014 World Cup in , four years after helping the team reach the Afcon final in Angola.

More teams

He has, however, been in the international wilderness for over three years.

“I need to concentrate on playing games now due to my long spell out [because of a recent injury] . It’s everyone’s dream to represent their country," Badu told Citi Sports.

“But to be frank I’ve played for the Black Stars for close to 10 years. I’ve won both the U20 Afcon and World Cup.

“I’ve played five Afcons, twice as a finalist and three times as a semi-finalist, and also played at the Fifa World Cup.

“I’ve played 86 times for my country and scored 11 goals, one of which was nominated for the Puskas Award.

“So if I don’t get a call up to the national team again, I’m still very proud of myself."

Badu is currently on loan at Hellas from , who secured his services in 2010.

"I think I need a challenge elsewhere before i can call time on my career," said the former Bursaspor man.

“I've been here [in ] for long and played in the and with Udinese.

“I have also managed to help the club achieve third and fourth places on the league log.

“It's not easy to be able to do that in .

“I have also had a spell in which was good even though I had injuries and had to come back.

“For now I just want to concentrate on my game and on helping Hellas Verona.

Article continues below

“When that’s done and all parties sit and the offer is good, why not? I’ll accept the challenge.”

Badu played for Berekum and in Ghana before moving abroad.