What a finish! Steven Fletcher and Jordan Davies win it late for Wrexham as Phil Parkinson's men pull off awesome comeback against Salford

Wrexham overturned a two-goal deficit to beat Salford 3-2 thanks to late goals from substitutes Steven Fletcher and Jordan Davies.

Salford opened scoring early on

Doubled lead later in first half

Wrexham won it in hectic finish

TELL ME MORE: The Welsh side had a rough start to the game and trailed Salford 2-0 after 36 minutes, but Phil Parkinson's side were dominant in the second half and always looked capable of getting something from the match. In true Wrexham style, they turned the last five minutes of the match into pure chaos and managed to steal the win.

It took just 15 minutes for Salford to break the deadlock as Matt Smith out-muscled Hayden to get to a cross towards the back post and knocked in the opening goal. Salford doubled their lead later in the first half when Declan John drove into the Wrexham box and unleashed a shot. Okwonkwo blocked the shot but knocked it straight in front of Matthew Lund, who made no mistake with the finish.

It did not take long for Wrexham to get back into the game, however, as a corner was sent deep into the danger area where Elliott Lee came rushing in to head in. Mullen then carved out another chance for himself, knocking the ball through defender Luke Garbutt's legs to free up a shot, but he yet again sent it way off target.

The hosts fought hard to try and find the equalising goal and had their fair share of good chances. But just as it appeared nothing would come off for them, Fletcher popped up to fire in an equaliser and a minute later, Davies slid in the winner.

THE MVP: The substitutes helped Wrexham maintain the pressure on the visitors and it was Davies who deserves a lot of the credit. Even before he fired in the winner, he had been a positive influence since his introduction after 64 minutes, though Fletcher also deserves some praise for providing a threat before the equaliser.

THE BIG LOSER: You have to feel sorry for Salford goalkeeper Alex Cairns, who had done so well to deny Wrexham for most of the second half. He was lively in his box throughout the goal and pulled off two quality saves, but the home team's persistence paid off and two slipped by him in quick succession.

MATCH IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT WREXHAM? Phil Parkinson's team will hope to stretch their winning run to six games when they pay a visit to Bradford City on October 21.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐