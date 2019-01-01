'He wins everywhere' - Aurier happy with Tottenham Hotspur manager Mourinho

The right-back has seen his form improve since the arrival of the Portuguese, and has explained why Spurs are playing differently

Serge Aurier has explained how Jose Mourinho has swiftly transformed the mentality of Hotspur in his short time in charge.

The Portuguese manager replaced Mauricio Pochettino on November 20 and saw his side win three matches on the spin in all competitions, before a 2-1 defeat by Mourinho’s old side on Wednesday.

Regardless of the Lilywhites’ loss, Aurier has spoken glowingly about the impact of the two-time winner on the Spurs players.

"We are happy, he is a great manager, he wins everywhere," Aurier told BBC Sport.

"He won many trophies but I think everyone needs to give their best. We didn't start this season in a good way like last season," he pointed out.

"When we don't win the feeling is not the same. Now we are winning so it’s good. We need to maintain that and fight for top four in order to qualify for the Champions League next season."

Aurier didn’t start the season well, but has featured in every game under Mourinho and even scored in their 4-2 victory against Olympiacos, signalling a return to his finest form.

"This is the best moment for me, I need to play and I am happy because I am playing consistently.”

The captain is expected to feature in Tottenham’s Premier League encounter with on Saturday as they seek a return to winning ways after Wednesday’s loss.