'He will stay' - Evra confident Pogba will remain at Man Utd

The former Red Devils defender has urged his countryman to stay at Old Trafford

Patrice Evra is convinced Paul Pogba will stay at , though he does not know how long the reported target will remain in the Premier League.

Pogba has been linked with a move away from United as Madrid and former club reportedly circle the French World Cup winner.

Madrid are keen to bring Pogba to the Santiago Bernabeu before the European transfer window shuts on September 2, though United are believed to want close to the world-record €222 million (£201m/$254m) fee paid for Neymar in 2017.

Earlier this month, Evra claimed Pogba does not feel loved in Manchester, but the former Red Devils left-back has now advised his countryman to stay at United.

"Paul is focused, Paul is in Manchester and he will stay in Manchester," Evra said.

"There have been discussions, but it's good for the club and it's good for him [that he stays]. Now we have to concentrate, we'll see over the years if he stays, but now it would be difficult for him to leave Manchester.

"Leaving at the end of the transfer window when the season has already started, no. I hope he will have a great season with Manchester.

"I'm not divided. Paul, he's my brother, so he's the best for me. If he's not happy in Manchester, I'll tell Paul to leave. If he's happy in Manchester, I'll tell him to stay. But to tell you the truth, I would advise him to stay."

Pogba and United have experienced a mixed start to the season, with a win, draw and loss from their opening three Premier League matches.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United routed 4-0 in their opening before drawing at and losing to last week.

United, who will be without injured pair Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial, are away to on Saturday.

Evra, who won five Premier League titles and the among other honours during his time at Old Trafford, announced his retirement last month and hinted at a possible future switch to management.

Article continues below

"My playing career is officially over," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I started training for the UEFA B Coaching License in 2013, now I want to finish it and then go on to get the UEFA A license.

"In a year and a half, if everything goes well, I'll be ready to lead a team."