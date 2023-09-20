'He'll learn' - Daniel Levy calls out James Maddison for driving a 'red car' to Tottenham training in subtle swipe at Arsenal ahead of north London derby

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has taken a subtle swipe at Arsenal by calling out James Maddison for turning up to training in a "red car".

Levy jokes with Maddison

Subtle Arsenal dig

North London derby this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? Maddison has enjoyed a successful start to life in north London following his switch from Leicester City in the summer, but was hilariously mocked regarding his choice of car by Spurs chairman Levy during a fans' forum on Tuesday evening.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Tottenham chief said: “James needs to learn that he can’t come to the training ground in a red car. I’ve told him. He’ll learn."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England international Maddison is already looking like one of the bargain buys of the summer at £40m ($50m). The 26-year-old has recorded two goals and two assists in his first five Premier League appearances for Ange Postecoglou's side, helping them rise to second in the table.

Article continues below

Elsewhere, Levy was also questionedon number of other topics at the club, and labelled the appointments of Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho as "mistakes" while also revealing that there was a buy-back clause inserted in Harry Kane's contract when he joined Bayern Munich in the summer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Postecoglou will face his biggest test yet as Tottenham boss when his team travel to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to face Arsenal in the first north London derby of the season.