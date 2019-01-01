'He is one game away' - Neville warns Man Utd boss Solskjaer that pressure is close

The ex-Red Devil had a message for his former team-mate that he shouldn't get too comfortable despite the team's improved results

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is only one poor result away from the pressure coming back, according to former Old Trafford star Gary Neville.

The Red Devils have won three games away from home - Partizan Belgrade, and - with a draw against at the Theatre of Dreams to start their improved run of form.

It's the best run of results since Solskjaer went 11 games unbeaten in all competitions after becoming caretaker manager following Jose Mourinho's dismissal.

Ahead of Saturday's trip to Bournemouth, Neville acknowledged the improvement of his former club on the pitch, but warned their Norweigan manager that the wolves would start to circle again if bad performance occurred.

"There has been a mini-revival, but I don't think Ole will be sat comfortable in his chair," Neville told talkSPORT.

"I think he realises he is one game away from the clouds circling again.

"Ole is looking up the table rather than look down, so it's an important game."

Man Utd are currently sitting in seventh position on the Premier League table - seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea - after the Liverpool deadlock and Norwich victory elevated them out of the bottom half.

Neville admitted to being worried about United prior to the Liverpool match, but praised Solskjaer for his tactics and subsequent three victories on the trot.

"As a United fan, I went into the Liverpool game panicking," he said.

"I was thinking this could be a bad day, this could get moody in the stadium, Liverpool are a great team and they could go 3-0 up – but United played really well.

Article continues below

"Ole had been questioned tactically but he got it right on the day and that was the start of this little run they're on, beating Partizan and then the Norwich win was big.

"I don't think they would have been capable of going to Norwich and winning pre the international break. That Liverpool game gave them a little bit of confidence to think: 'We're better than this, let's be positive and beat Norwich'."

United has a string of fixtures coming against mid-to-lower table Premier League opposition, as they take on the Cherries, , and over the next month.