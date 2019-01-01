'He is happy here' - Solskjaer says Man Utd will not sell Pogba to Real Madrid in January transfer window

The France midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Premier League for some time but his boss has no desire to see him leave Old Trafford

Paul Pogba will not be leaving even if rekindle their interest when the transfer window reopens, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pogba was reportedly a top target for Madrid and their French coach Zinedine Zidane prior to the new campaign, but they failed to land the World Cup winner.

Madrid have since made a stumbling start to the new campaign, while president Florentino Perez has hinted they could return for Pogba in January.

The midfielder, who had a difficult relationship with Solskjaer's predecessor as United boss Jose Mourinho, is currently sidelined by injury.

But Solskjaer reiterated Pogba's commitment to Old Trafford, even though the 26-year-old said after the end of the 2018-19 season he wanted a new challenge.

Agent Mino Raiola then indicated he was working on engineering a transfer for Pogba, but Solskjaer is certain United will continue to hold their prized asset.

"I don't listen to the president of Real Madrid," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to West Ham.

"But Paul is working hard here and he is totally committed to Manchester United. We have seen that while he's been injured. He has been working like crazy to get himself fit because he wants to play for us and he wants to help his team-mates.

"I am not worried now and I will never be worried in the future about Paul Pogba staying here. If it all kicks off again with Madrid in January then there will be no worries then either. If we have to live with the speculation again then we will handle it like we did in the summer.

"Paul is going nowhere. He is happy here when he's playing."



Pogba's mentality has occasionally been called into question since he returned to Old Trafford from in 2016, but Solskjaer has no doubts the midfielder is a good fit for his team.

"You need a big personality to play for Man United,” said Solskjaer, according to British newspapers. "You need a certain kind of confidence and arrogance and you have to be self-assured enough to be yourself in both the good times and the bad times.

"Paul Pogba is all of those things. He is one of our big characters. Paul will walk out onto any pitch and be full of confidence – and that's what I look for and what I demand from all of our players.

"It's not misplaced arrogance with Paul. It's about believing in himself. It's about the respect he has for his team-mates and his opponents."