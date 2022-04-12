Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has bashed Thomas Muller over his missed open header in the second half of their 2-1 aggregate defeat to Villarreal in the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

The chance could have given the Bavarians a vital lead, but instead it was Unai Emery's side who found the late breakthrough.

Muller's attempt was one of 23 shots taken by Bayern Munich in the game.

What has been said?

"Thomas has to score that, you don't get many of those," Nagelsmann told Amazon Prime.

However, he thought the overall performance was deserving of victory.

"The first leg was the key, we lost the duel there, we didn't play well," he said. "Today we did very well, tactically well. In terms of intensity, it was the best game in recent months. Need to score more goals but overall well done. Good counter-pressing, also a lot of intensity when running."

