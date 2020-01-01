'He has everything to reach the top' - Rashford backs 'incredible' ex-Man Utd team-mate Gomes for success at Boavista

The attacker elected to depart the Old Trafford in the summer but has made a promising start to life in Portugal

star Marcus Rashford has backed former Old Trafford team-mate Angel Gomes to enjoy a glittering career.

Gomes departed the Red Devils at the end of his contract in the summer and took up a challenge in by signing for . However, he was immediately loaned out to Boavista in – his father’s homeland.

In a side fighting against relegation, the 20-year-old has excelled for the club in the early weeks of the campaign, chalking up three goals and four assists in only five outings.

“It is a pleasure to talk about him, I feel that he is doing very well in Boavista,” Rashford told A Bola. “We speak regularly on the phone and I have congratulated him several times. It's a good sign.”

The Manchester United forward picked out Gomes’ strike from virtually the halfway line against Moreirense as being typical of what he can produce.

“He scored that incredible midfield goal that went viral. A great goal really! But with his talent, nothing surprises me,” he said.

“He has incredible skill. Whoever plays alongside him realises that he is an exciting talent.

“Having trained with him since I was very young, it is easy to see his success and to predict that he will have a bright future.

“Having him train with us at that time was a great experience and opportunity. I remember that during training he faced us all without fear, and always wanted to have the ball.

“We have had similar experiences growing up. We lived in the same houses at the club and were on the same development program, aimed at selected players.

“We always got along very well. We lived together for about three years. I was able to provide guidance on my first experiences with the first team.

“He has everything to reach the top. He plays as an attacking midfielder but personally I see him as someone who thrives on the pitch with the ball, so he can play in other positions with equal success.

“It is easy to play with him. It was something very natural, because he is always looking for a quick pass, which surprises defenders and creates opportunities to score.

“I can thank him for a lot of goals. He's a great team player and one of the things I most hope will happen is to play with him again. It is a wish that I trust will come true!”