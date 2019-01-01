'He has Arsenal DNA' - Kroenke has full faith in interim boss Ljungberg after Emery firing

The former Sweden international has been charged with turning round fortunes at the Emirates following Emery's exit midweek

have full faith in interim manager Freddie Ljungberg and will not rush into finding a permanent replacement for Unai Emery, according to Josh Kroenke.

Emery was sacked by the Gunners on Friday, paying the price for an awful run of form that has seen the north Londoners tumble down the Premier League standings.

Thursday's defeat in the at the hands of Frankfurt was the final straw for those in charge at the Emirates Stadium, but Emery's position had already been compromised by a five-game winless run domestically that leaves his former employers now languishing in ninth place.

Into the breach steps Ljungberg, a favourite with the Gunners support as a swashbuckling winger under Arsene Wenger and a member of Emery's backroom staff, as the Spaniard's temporary successor on the bench.

But while a host of names have already been linked with the vacancy, Kroenke is willing to give Ljungberg time to prove himself before making a final decision on appointments.

"First and foremost Freddie has Arsenal DNA," the director, son of billionaire Arsenal owner Stan, told the club's official website.

"Obviously he was a player here for a number of years, the supporters know him very well and he's worked diligently behind the scenes for the past several years, including the last year and a half or so with Arsenal again.

"So it's been great to have him around, he knows the club's DNA and we feel he is the right person in the moment to take the club forward.

"My message to Freddie and the players was let's get back to basics and most importantly let's get back to having some fun. I think footballers are at their best when I see smiles on their faces and going out there and winning matches. That's a winning formula to me."

Emery filled the role left vacant by Arsene Wenger in the summer of 2018 after more than 20 years in charge, but lasted less than 18 months himself.

Kroenke admitted that he regrets having to let the former and PSG boss go, but did so for the good of the club.

"Like all of our fans and supporters around the globe, we've been concerned about our recent string of performances. We wanted to support Unai and his staff until we decided it was time to make a change and ultimately we came to that decision over the last several weeks as a group between myself, Raul, Vinai and Edu," he added.

"First and foremost Unai is a good man, someone that we all respect very much. His work ethic on a daily basis between him and his staff was fantastic. Ultimately we started to fall short of several goals that we set. We still feel that we can achieve those goals this season, which is why we decided to make the change now."

Ljungberg will take charge of his first game on Sunday, when Arsenal visit relegation battlers .