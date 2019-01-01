'He could play for any team in the world' - Guardiola hails Bernardo Silva as Premier League's best

The Portugal international was beaten by Virgil van Dijk and Raheem Sterling to individual prizes this season - something his manager disagrees with

star Bernardo Silva was the best player in this season and could easily play for any club in the world, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

Bernardo has been involved in 14 Premier League goals, as well as notching four strikes, in an impressive year for City.

Those performances saw him nominated for both the PFA Player of the Year and the Young Player prize, though he was beaten by Virgil van Dijk and Raheem Sterling respectively.

Sterling also picked up the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award, but Guardiola admitted his vote for all three would have gone to one of his other players.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Guardiola said of Bernardo: “He was the best, and not just in our team, but I don’t vote.

“He can play incredibly well everywhere. Give me a team and he can play well there. He does everything good. Any team in the world he could play – by far."

Bernardo was signed from in 2017 and has become a crucial player for the Citizens this term having spent the first part of 2017-18 adjusting to Premier League football.

His exploits have helped City to the top of the table with one game remaining, and Guardiola's side can clinch a second consecutive league title with a win against on Sunday.

The City boss revealed that Bernardo's fellow midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is recovering well from his hamstring injury and could be in the squad at the Amex Stadium.

"Kevin De Bruyne has trained with part of the squad for the last two days so could be involved against Brighton," he said. "Fernandinho is out though."

De Bruyne has not featured for City since he was forced off in the 38th minute against on April 20.

Holding midfielder Fernandinho, meanwhile, suffered a knee injury against last month.

Ilkay Gundogan has been among those to deputise for the international since his absence and could do so again on Sunday.

City are also set to face in the final at Wembley Stadium on May 18, which Guardiola suggested Fernandinho might be fit for.

Should the Manchester outfit win both of their remaining fixtures, they will becomes the first team in history to have won all three major domestic honours in the same season.