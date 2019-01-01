Hazard's head not turned by Liverpool & Bayern links

The Borussia Monchengladbach playmaker is generating plenty of transfer talk, but the Belgium international claims to be paying little attention to it

Thorgan Hazard claims his head is “at Borussia” as speculation regarding possible moves to Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund builds.

The Belgium international has been with Monchengladbach since 2015, having secured a permanent switch from Chelsea on the back of a productive loan.

He has contributed over 40 goals and as many assists during an impressive spell with the Bundesliga club.

Those exploits are, however, now seeing him generate plenty of transfer talk.

A return to the Premier League alongside brother Eden has been mooted, while leading the sides in Germany would welcome the opportunity to raid a domestic rival for a proven performer.

Hazard is aware of the rumours, but the 25-year-old playmaker insists he is paying little attention to them.

He told Monchengladbach’s official website: “Max Eberl [director of sport] and I spoke before the winter break and I confirmed that the only important thing for me right now is that I can help our team here to be successful.

“Max knows that my head is here at Borussia and I am fully concentrated on my job here.

“I am not considering a transfer right now.

“I cannot say what will happen after the end of this season. I may possibly extend my contract as I’m very happy here and family are also settled.

“Max and I will speak about this when it is the right time.”

Hazard’s current contract is due to run until the summer of 2020.

Monchengladbach would be eager to see those terms extended at the end of the season if he intends on staying put, rather than risk seeing him enter the final 12 months of his deal.

The German outfit have previously stated that there is no clause in the talented midfielder’s contract that would give Chelsea the option to return him to Stamford Bridge.

There are, however, a number of sides with deep pockets keeping a close eye on his situation.

Hazard has already contributed 12 goals and seven assists to the Monchengladbach cause across all competitions this season, with the 2018-19 campaign shaping up to be his most productive to date.