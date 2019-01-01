Hazard says first Real Madrid goal will give him confidence but wins are more important

The former Chelsea man scored his first goal in his sixth appearance for Los Blancos but was more pleased with a win that keeps them top of La Liga

Eden Hazard believes breaking his duck for will give him more confidence, but said team wins are more important than personal glory.

The former star moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer in an £88 million ($112m) deal but had struggled to settle, partially due to injury.

He opened his account for Los Blancos in his sixth appearance with a wonderful lob in their 4-2 win over Grenada.

The win keeps Real top of as they look to end two years of dominance by their arch-rivals , which Hazard says is their aim.

“I am pleased with the win,” the international told Real Madrid TV.

“When you play you want to score, but the crucial thing was getting the win. We are still top of the league, that was our aim today.

“It’s always difficult to get that first goal, but once you get it you have greater confidence to shoot and I hope to score lots of goals for this great club.

“It was important for me to score today.”

Granada are surprisingly in second place and a win would have taken them into the international break ahead of Real.

Although the final scoreline looked comfortable, Granada gave Hazard’s team a scare, bringing the game back to 3-2 from a 3-0 deficit before an injury-time James Rodriguez goal sealed the three points.

"It was a really hard-fought win because Granada played really well," the 28-year-old said in praise of Saturday’s opponents.

"They're a strong side and that's why they're second in La Liga.

"But we gave our all throughout the 90 minutes and won the game.

"There's always room for improvement, but that's three important points."

Madrid are now guaranteed to head into the international break at the top of the pile in the Spanish top flight, but Granada could be passed by several clubs, including Barcelona and , who play on Sunday.

When hostilities resume, Hazard and his team face second-bottom Mallorca in the league and in the before they face Barcelona for the first time this season on October 26.