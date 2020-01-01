'Hazard is worth a lot to us' - Zidane happy to have winger back in Real Madrid lineup

The Belgian returned to the starting lineup for the Spanish league leaders in their 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo

Eden Hazard returned to the lineup for their meeting with , but was unable to help his side secure a victory.

The draw was enough to keep Real at the top of , though, one point ahead of , and Hazard did contribute, winning the penalty which was converted by Sergio Ramos.

The Belgian’s compatriot and teammate, Thibaut Courtois, spoke of Hazard’s importance to the side.

“Celta didn't come forward often,” said the goalkeeper. “Overall we have defended well and with a good organization. In the end we left a good Santi Mina unchecked & he scored it.

“Little by little Hazard will catch up again after three months out, he is a player who is worth a lot to us. We must try to work well.

"[We are] annoyed because it's a draw and two dropped points are worth a lot here. It was a complicated game and we received a goal very early.

“The second half we started strong and we quickly scored both goals. Celta are technical and they have proven it."

Real will face in the so they will be happy to have their best players available for selection, of which Hazard is undoubtedly one.

Zinedine Zidane was also happy to have the former man available for selection as they look to challenge on multiple fronts, although he was disappointed with the result.

"We made a great effort [after conceding early] but we've lost 2 points tonight at home,” said the Real boss.

“Changes can be discussed after the game. [Gareth] Bale was good today while we had planned to let Hazard play for quite a few minutes.

"I'm very happy with the return of Hazard, that he's back with us, he's played 70 minutes very well. Celta is a great team that doesn't deserve to be so down in the table."

Hazard himself added: “I’m happy for the game but not for the result. I played 70 minutes and I was a little tired.

“We should have won the match, but we're still league leaders and there's a lot of the season still left."