Hazard insists he wants to stay & fight for his place at Real Madrid but admits situation 'could change'

Eden Hazard has maintained that he wishes to stay at Real Madrid and fight for his place, but accepts his situation could change after the World Cup.

Hazard wants to stay at Real

Admits it's not his choice

Believes he deserves more opportunities

WHAT HAPPENED? Hazard is heading to the Qatar World Cup with Belgium, but off the back of yet more game time struggles at Real Madrid. The 31-year-old has featured just six times all season for his side and is way down the pecking order with Los Blancos, but he has insisted he wishes to stay and fight for a place in the team.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking in a press conference ahead of the tournament, Hazard said: “I don't want to leave Real Madrid. Maybe my situation will change after the World Cup.

"I want to play but it’s the manager who makes his choices. I accept, but I want to to show him that I deserve to play more. When you don't play it's difficult."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The more time passes, the more Hazard's 2019 transfer to Real resembles one of the worst ever. Los Blancos parted with an initial €100m to prize him away from Chelsea and presented him with a mammoth contract until 2024, but since then, the Belgian has been bogged down with injury and inconsistency and saw a dream move develop into a nightmare. To date, he's made just 72 appearances since signing.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR HAZARD? At 31, this could well be Hazard's last World Cup for Belgium, especially considering his injury record. A good tournament could be key to earning another chance at Real, though.