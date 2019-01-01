Hazard doubtful for Clasico as Real Madrid reveal full extent of ankle injury

The Belgium international suffered a knock against PSG while on Champions League duty, with it confirmed that he is nursing a fracture

Eden Hazard is a serious doubt for ’s Clasico clash with on December 18, with the Blancos having revealed the full extent of the Belgian’s ankle injury.

The 28-year-old playmaker suffered a knock during a clash with .

The Blancos suggested in the immediate aftermath of that European encounter that the injury was not as serious as first feared.

In an initial medical update, the Liga giants suggested that Hazard had suffered little more than bruising.

They said in a statement: "After the tests carried out today on our player Eden Hazard by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with an external bruise on his right leg.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Further tests have, however, unearthed more concerning damage to Hazard’s ankle.

He is in fact nursing a fracture, with it now likely that he will be forced onto the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

The latest report from Madrid on the club's official website read: "Following tests carried out on our player, Eden Hazard, by Real Madrid's medical department, the development of the perimalleolar bruising in his right leg has seen him diagnosed with an incomplete external microfracture in the aforementioned area.

“His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Hazard must now be considered unlikely to figure for Real in what would have been his first outing against Barcelona following a summer transfer from .

The Blancos are due to take in three more fixtures before travelling to Camp Nou, with domestic outings against and sandwiching a Champions League tie with .

Fitness problems have been an issue for Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

Senior stars have been forced onto the treatment table at regular intervals, leading to much shuffling of the senior pack at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard is now back out of contention, and he is not the only to be nursing an untimely knock.

international left-back Marcelo is another who will continue to be monitored by medical staff after picking up a calf complaint.

Real have said of the South American defender: “Following tests carried out on our player, Marcelo, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury in his left soleus.

“His recovery will continue to be assessed.”