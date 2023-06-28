'This isn't my style' - Kai Havertz apologises to Chelsea fans for leaked announcement video after completing Arsenal transfer

Having completed his long rumored move to Arsenal, Kai Havertz wrote an apology for Chelsea fans for the leak of the announcement video on Wednesday.

Haverts officially completed his move to Arsenal

Move to Gunners was worst kept secret

He's apologised for leaked announcement video

WHAT HAPPENED? Havertz's move to Arsenal came as absolutely no surprise to anybody in the footballing world, thanks to the tons of rumours in the market and the untimely leak of his Arsenal announcement video. In a letter to Chelsea fans, the German forward talked about his time at Chelsea and also took time to apologise to the fans for the leaked video.

WHAT THEY SAID: In the tweet that included the letter, Havertz wrote

"Dear @ChelseaFC,

I would have preferred for you to hear my thoughts on leaving Chelsea first from myself before my thoughts on me joining my new team. This isn’t my style and it upsets me that you had to hear of it in this way.

I write this letter with a heavy heart to all the fans.

A big thank you for all your support, we achieved a dream of winning the Champions League together!

Kai 💙"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have signed their long-time target for a sum of £65 million (€75m) and will be hopeful the forward can prove to be the missing piece of the puzzle as they lost the league last season to Manchester City. The Gunners will also be hoping that the signing can alleviate the creative pressure off captain Martin Odegaard.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal begin their pre-season in a fortnight with FC Nurnberg before they go to the United States to face off against Wayne Rooney's MLS All-Stars in DC.