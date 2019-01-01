Former PSG & Newcastle midfielder Ben Arfa receives contract offer from Galatasaray

The Turkish giants are eager to sign the 32-year-old, who has been a free agent since the summer

have offered French midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa an 18-month contract to join the club.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since leaving in June, despite attracting interest from a number of sides across Europe.

have been heavily linked with Ben Arfa due to an injury crisis which has seen key duo Memphis Depay and Jeff Reine-Adelaide sidelined, while had been tipped to sign the Frenchman back in October.

and West Ham have also been listed among the midfielder's potential suitors, but he remains a free agent heading into the January transfer window.

Goal can confirm that Galatasaray have now tabled a firm offer for Ben Arfa's services, which includes a €4 million signing on bonus and a €3m-per-year wage packet.

Ben Arfa would aim to rebuild his reputation with the Turkish giants, who regularly compete in the while challenging for silverware on domestic fronts.

The ex- international was billed as one of the most talented players of his generation after starting his career at Lyon, but has since failed to fulfil his immense potential amid concerns over his attitude and fitness.

Ben Arfa spent four years at the Groupama Stadium, striking up a formidable partnership with Karim Benzema before moving on to a new challenge with in 2008.

He was shipped out on loan to Premier League side two years later and ended up joining the club permanently in 2011 after adapting quickly to English football.

Ben Arfa showed flashes of brilliance throughout his time at St James' Park, but consistency eluded him once again and he was eventually sold to Nice after a short loan stint at .

The enigmatic star managed to deliver on a regular basis for Nice, scoring 18 goals in 37 matches in total, earning a move to in 2016 as a result.

Ben Arfa was unable to hold down a spot in PSG's starting XI, however, and left the club upon the expiration of his contract in the summer of 2018, before being snapped up by Rennes as a free agent.

Should Galatasaray succeed in luring Ben Arfa to the Turk Telekom Stadium, he will be asked to help the club turn around their disappointing 2019-20 campaign.

Fatih Terim's side are sixth in the Super Lig after 15 fixtures, already nine points behind leaders Sivasspor with a trip to Goztepe up next on Saturday afternoon.