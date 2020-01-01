Harvey Elliott signs first professional contract with Liverpool

The teenage playmaker has committed his future to the Reds after establishing himself in the senior squad in 2019-20

Harvey Elliott has signed his first professional contract with .

The 17-year-old joined Liverpool from last summer, and has since appeared in eight games across all competitions for the club.

His latest outing came in a meeting with at Anfield on June 24, when he was introduced as a second-half substitute during the Reds' 4-0 victory.

The midfielder expressed his delight after the announcement was made on Monday, telling the Reds' official website: “I think since the first day I've walked in, it's been an indescribable journey so far.

“I think now to top it off with my first professional contract is a dream come true for me and my family.

"I'm excited to see what the future holds and I'm just excited to give everything to the club and the fans.”

The teenage playmaker went on to recall making his Anfield debut during Liverpool's thrilling round of 16 win over in October, and promised to give his all for the club as he continues to develop his all-round game in the coming years.

Elliott added: “I think when I stepped out on the Anfield pitch when I played Arsenal, I think it was an emotional thing for me.

"To obviously be watching the players and to be playing them with them, honestly it's a dream come true.

“To be in and around the fans as well, to hear them singing You'll Never Walk Alone when you're stepping out on the pitch, it did bring a tear to my eye.

"I just can't wait to give everything back to them and just to show them what I can do.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp added: “Brilliant news, really happy.

“Harvey is such an exciting prospect. We all know his qualities, we have seen them this season in the first team and U23s.

“I love his attitude, love his enthusiasm, love his bravery, love the fact he has the right amount of football confidence and cheekiness."

The U17 international will be back in contention for a place in Klopp's squad when Liverpool travel to the Amex Stadium to face on Wednesday.

The Reds have already wrapped up a first league title in 30 years, but Elliott still needs to feature in three more Premier League games to be eligible for a winners' medal.