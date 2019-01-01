Maguire: I want Sheffield United to win every game - apart from against Man United

The Blades youth product, currently the world's most expensive defender, is looking forward a trip back home this weekend

Harry Maguire is delighted to see his boyhood club flying high in the Premier League and wants them to win every game - unless they are playing .

centre-back Maguire became the world's most expensive defender when he moved to Old Trafford in a reported £80 million ($103m) deal from in the previous transfer window.

The 26-year-old came through the Blades' academy and made over 100 senior appearances for the club before leaving to join in 2014.

Maguire gets the chance to play at Bramall Lane again on Sunday, as the Red Devils - who sit a point behind the Blades - face Chris Wilder's side.

“It means so much, the club that gave me the chance of fulfilling my dream of becoming a professional footballer," Maguire told BBC Sport when asked about his return.

“I owe them a lot, I go back and support them whenever I can.

“It's the first result I look for when I get off the pitch. I want to see them win every game they play, apart from when we're playing against them. A fantastic club and it's great to see them back in the Premier League where they belong.”

Maguire acknowledged he is unlikely to get much in the way of support from friends as he visits his old club - but insists his loved ones will be cheering him on.

“It's nice to go home and see my friends and family,” the England man said. “I probably won't get to see them much this weekend, not before the game anyway, probably after the game – and hopefully I'll be the one smiling with my friends and not them!

“I'm sure some of [my friends] will be supporting Sheffield United, but my family will be supporting Man Utd and hoping we get the three points.”

The Red Devils could sorely use those points, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer able to leapfrog Sunday's opponents with a win.

The Norwegian boss remains in the hunt for a European spot after a pressure-filled start to the season and Maguire has thrown his full support behind a man under the microscope.

“He’s been there and done it, scored the big goals and won the big trophies, so we need to try and follow in his footsteps,” he told Sky Sports.

“It’s great to play under him. He’s been great since I’ve come in and it’s an exciting time for us players to work under someone like Ole.”