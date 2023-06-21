Harry Maguire's Mykonos retrial date set - three years after Man Utd defender's assault & bribery conviction in Greece

Harry Maguire's Mykonos retrial date has been set, three years on from the Manchester United defender's assault and bribery conviction in Greece.

Maguire's retrial date has been set for February 7 in Greece - which will be three-and-a-half years after his initial conviction for assault, resisting arrest, and attempted bribery.

The Manchester United defender was arrested while on a family holiday in Mykonos in August 2020, where a court in Syros handed him a suspended jail sentence of 21 months and 10 days.

However, the England international appealed the decision, and the conviction was quashed; meaning a retrial would automatically be heard at a higher court.

The retrial was first postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic before being rescheduled for June 2023, but Maguire's legal team reportedly requested it to be pushed back, and the case will now be heard in the new year.

The 30-year-old centre-back is not expected to attend the trial in person, and if he is found guilty, he will not be able to receive a more severe punishment than his original sentence.

The latest update on Maguire's retrial comes amid the swirling speculation surrounding his future at Old Trafford, with the United captain no longer a regular starter under Erik ten Hag.

Maguire has been strongly linked with a summer transfer amid reported interest from a number of clubs, including Tottenham and Aston Villa.