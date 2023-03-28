Harry Kane or prime Wayne Rooney - who is better?

England have a new all-time record goalscorer - but is he really a better striker than the man he overtook in the standings? Let us know below!

Harry Kane made England history during the international break, as he moved onto 55 goals for the Three Lions, overtaking Wayne Rooney, who scored 53 in 120 caps, in the all-time top scorer standings.

Reacting to the news, Joey Barton caused a stir on social media when he claimed Rooney, in his prime, was in a "completely different stratosphere" and "levels and levels and levels above" Tottenham forward Kane.

So what do you think? Agree with Barton that Rooney remains ahead of Kane? Or does the England captain's record of 55 in 82, regardless of the opposition, make him the best Three Lions forward of the last two decades?