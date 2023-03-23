Harry Kane is king! Striker breaks England's all-time goalscoring record with penalty against Italy

England striker Harry Kane netted his 54th goal for the Three Lions from the penalty spot to write his name into the history books.

England up against Italy in Euro qualifying

Kane makes it 2-0 from the spot

Beats Wayne Rooney's record

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane has become England's all-time leading goalscorer after netting from the penalty spot against Italy on Thursday. The England captain netted for the 54th time for the Three Lions, overtaking Wayne Rooney to move to the top of the scoring charts. Kane's goal made it 2-0 to Gareth Southgate's side after Declan Rice had netted the opener against the reigning European champions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Tottenham star has scored 54 goals in just 81 games for the Three Lions and, at 29, still has plenty of time to extend his lead at the top of the list. It's not the only record Kane has smashed this season either. The striker became Tottenham's all-time goalscorer back in February, beating the previous record of 266 held by Jimmy Greaves.

DID YOU KNOW? Kane holds the England men's record for goals scored (54), goals as captain (46), goals via penalties (18), goals in a single year (16 in 2021) and goals in major tournaments (12).

WHAT NEXT? England are back in action on Sunday when they host Ukraine at Wembley.