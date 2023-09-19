Harry Kane explains why he chose Bayern Munich over Man Utd ahead of Champions League clash

Harry Kane says that he is "really happy" to have signed for Bayern but acknowledged Manchester United's interest ahead of Champions League clash.

United were keen to get Kane

Striker ended up joining Bayern Munich

Kane "really happy" with his choice

WHAT HAPPENED? A protracted transfer saga finally came to an end when the Bavarians agreed to pay €100 million (£86m/$110m) to Tottenham Hotspur for his services. However, before Bayern swooped in, there were reports of significant interest from the Red Devils. However, Erik ten Hag had to ultimately settle for Rasmus Hojlund as United did not want to meet the financial demands put forward by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Obviously, over the summer I know there were some talks between a few clubs in the background, but Bayern were a team I was really interested and excited by," Kane said ahead of Wednesday night's Group A opener at the Allianz Arena against United.

"There were not too many other discussions once they came in. It was between them and Tottenham to talk and then the deal got done. My focus is on here. Manchester United are a great club, a really big club as well. I just decided to come here and am really happy I have," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have struggled for form this season and have lost three of their first five Premier League games. They were outplayed 3-1 by Brighton in their previous match at home but Kane is not willing to take them lightly.

"United have been going through a tough spell recently, but sometimes that can be really dangerous," he said.

"They are looking for a big response and we need to be careful of that. We are at home and want to dictate the game, to play the way we want to - but they have some threats as well who we have to be careful of," he added.

WHAT NEXT? Kane has scored four goals in as many Bundesliga matches since joining from Tottenham and will be eager to continue his rich vein of form in the Champions League against familiar rivals United at the Allianz Arena.