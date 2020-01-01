Harambee Starlets striker Awuor joins German side Borussia Pankow

The 23-year-old completed the move after turning out for Tanzanian Women Premier League side Kigoma Sisterz

Harambee Starlets striker Lilly Awuor has joined German side Borussia Pankow on a two-year contract.

A close source to Goal revealed the 23-year-old Starlet is expected to be part of the Verbandsliga outfit next season.

Awuor, who had previous trials with Swedish side Hammarby, was playing for the Tanzanian Women Premier League side Kigoma Sisterz.

The forward has also featured for Spedag, Kisumu Youth Olympic and Palos Ladies in before.

Awuor’s move is the latest one made by a Harambee Starlets player after Corazon Aquino joined Atletico Ourense of , Esse Akida is currently turning out for in and Annette Kundu recently signed for Lakatamia FC in Cyprus.

Cyntia Shilwatso, after a stellar performance in the 2019 Cecafa Women Senior Challenge in , also found herself a new club thereafter as he signed for Edf Logrono of .

“Awuor is very happy to seal a dream move because that has always remained her prayer. She is truly looking forward to playing in Europe,” the source who did not want to be named, told Goal.

Meanwhile, Mathare Goalkeeper Union Academy founder Levi Ojuok has revealed the desire to develop world-class goalkeepers through the institution.

Ojuok is training youngsters in Mathare Estate and the coronavirus school break has provided him with an opportunity to impart goalkeeping skills to the students.

“This coronavirus period has left many young people feeling idle and prone to all kinds of evil,” Ojuok told The Star.

“This is a vision that I have had for a long time although this period hastened the process of starting this academy.

“Our training is geared towards creating the modern goalkeeper in the mould of Ederson of and Ter Stegen of ."

One of the beneficiaries of the training programme, Joseph Otieno, explained what he has achieved since his enrolment.

“I have learnt a lot from these sessions because I am now a better goalkeeper than before. The coaches have taught me a lot on working on my reflexes, shot-stopping skills and even using my feet,” Otieno said.

“I just love goalkeeping a lot because everyone in the team depends on you to bail out the team when the opposition is attacking. I am confident that with what I have learnt here, I am going far.”

The academy holds its training sessions in the morning at Mathare 4A Primary School playgrounds.

Both girls and boys are admitted and they have been divided into two groups, with one taking care of students below the age of 12 while the second group consists of players from the age of 18 to 22.