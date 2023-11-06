'Deeply concerning' - Handling of Man Utd defender Harry Maguire's head injury at Fulham criticised by brain injury charity Headway

Regarding an incident involving Harry Maguire of Manchester United during their Premier League match versus Fulham, Headway has voiced its concerns.

Headway, a charity that advocates the dangers of head and brain injury, have criticised the decision to allow the former Manchester United captain to continue playing despite a head collision in the game that required medical attention from the Red Devils' medical staff.

After colliding with Rodrigo Muniz, Maguire appeared uneasy. Before being permitted to return to the pitch, United's medical personnel evaluated him. Just two minutes into the Red Devils' 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage, the England defender's head made contact with Muniz's shoulder, cutting him above the eye. After a headed clearing, Maguire appeared dizzy, and after passing medical examinations, referee John Brooks requested for another evaluation after about an hour had elapsed.

Headway chief executive Luke Griggs said [The Athletic]: "We are not privy to the discussions with his medical team, nor should their professionalism be questioned. This is an issue with the very culture of football and its stubborn refusal to put players' health above all else - including the result of a game.

Article continues below

"Every time the 'if in doubt, sit it out' principle is seen to be ignored in elite level football, our chances of educating younger players and better protecting future generations from short and long-term brain injury is diminished. Temporary concussion substitutions would immediately help return some credibility to the process, but an evolution of attitude is urgently needed."

After the game, Maguire told MUTV that he had cleared the Premier League's concussion protocol and that "he knew where he was." However, Headway argued that the episode highlighted "a problem with football's very culture and its stubborn refusal to put players' health above all else."

To the "disappointment" of the Premier League, the International Football Advisory Board (IFAB) earlier this year rejected requests for the testing of temporary concussion substitutes. The MLS Players' Union also voiced their opposition to the ruling, calling FIFA and the IFAB "misguided and short-sighted." The IFAB launched a trial for permanent substitutes in 2021, but the decision was widely criticised. There have been other incidents where athletes with head injuries have persisted in playing, only to be replaced either too late or not at all. These incidents have increased calls for the use of temporary concussion replacements.