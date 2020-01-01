Handball rule needs to change, says Wolves boss Nuno

The 45-year-old is confident the rule will be reviewed and feels coaches, players and fans have made it clear that the situation cannot continue

manager Nuno Espirito Santo believes football's handball rule needs to be changed, saying fans have made their frustration with it "clear and loud".

The League Managers Association (LMA) this week wrote to the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to raise concerns surrounding recent changes to the law.

The rule, changed ahead of the current season, states that a goal scored with an accidental handball will not count.

IFAB meets on February 29 in Belfast for its annual AGM, though the handball rule is unlikely to be discussed.

But Nuno expects the issue to be reviewed soon as he believes the need for change is obvious.

“For sure it’s going to be reviewed," he told Wolves' official website. "I have been encouraged by the reaction of everybody involved; the managers, the players, the fans, the press, everybody’s seen that it’s not ok. If it’s not ok they have to take different measures and change it.

“We are not talking about VAR, we are talking about the handball rule. But the rule is the rule, so let’s not be mistaken, but it has to change, it has to change, for sure.

“[IFAB] meet, but I think the managers will meet also soon. Everybody’s worried about that.

"The message is so clear, isn’t it? It’s clear and loud. You see all over the stadiums people shouting and it’s not good.

“The fans are the most important things in football. The fans are what make things have sense and, if the fans are not happy, that’s a bad sign.

“I’ve spoken to other managers about it, of course, and their opinion is not only me, everybody speaks about it. But we, of course, suffer more because all the decisions were against us. It’s too much. Too much."

Wolves are eighth in the Premier League and in contention for a place in Europe next season.

But Nuno believes they need to invest in the squad this month if they are to build on a strong start to the campaign.

“I’m confident there’s going to be something soon. I don’t mention names, but we need and are going to bring in players, for sure. The idea is players that can bring new solutions. I’m aware of things, we think, we decide, and things take time, but no frustration at all.

“It’s a problem and this is not the best window to do things, it’s not the best time to operate in the market, but we need players. The way we work is not going to change."