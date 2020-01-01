Hamari Traore: Rennes must stay focused to secure victory over Krasnodar

The Mali international has revealed how the Red and Blacks can boost their chances of progressing in the European competition

Hamari Traore has urged to stay focused when they take on Krasnodar in Wednesday’s game.

Julien Stephan’s men are bottom of Group E with one point from four games after three consecutive defeats to and and a draw against Krasnodar in the first leg.

Traore has revealed how the Red and Blacks can get their campaign in the European competition back on track and explained his side are well encouraged to play against the Russian Premier League club.

“We have a great team, which works well on a daily basis and which helps each other,” Traore told the club website.

“We don't need to motivate ourselves for this kind of match, we all want to play, to take points and to be able to play the European Cup in February, that's our wish.

“We have to play a big game. We have to turn the little details in our favour. You have to stay focussed, not get confused, have fun on the pitch and. With that, we can achieve a good result.

“The club has the chance to play in the Champions League. It's an honour. We were keen to play big matches.

“I don't think we disappointed our supporters against Krasnodar and against Chelsea. We can be proud of what we have achieved.

“We did not have the results we hoped for, but these are matches that we must rely on. It's up to us to show that we want more. We want to get a result in Krasnodar.”

Rennes are winless in their last five games across all competitions and the disappointing performances have seen them drop to the seventh spot on the table.

The Mali international is, however, still optimistic the Red and Blacks can put the run of poor results behind them soon.

“A season is very long. Sometimes we go through difficult times. It's up to us to find the necessary resources to continue to work and keep the objectives in mind,” he continued.

“We are starting to get our heads out of the water a bit. We want to show the face we had against Chelsea and build on the second half in . By relying on that, we will be able to get out of [the current difficulty] faster.”

Traore has made 14 appearances across all competitions this season, including four in the Champions League.

The right-back will hope to feature against Krasnodar and help Rennes secure an important victory in the encounter.