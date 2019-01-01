Habib Diallo: Senegal striker hands Metz first away win of the season

The forward scored his fifth league goal to help the Maroons end a four-game losing run at Stade Geoffroy Guichard

Habib Diallo scored the match-winning goal to help Metz clinch a 1-0 victory over in Wednesday’s game.

The 24-year-old played a prominent role in the Maroons’ promotion last season, scoring 26 goals in 37 league games and has continued with his outstanding performances this term.

After netting in their 2-1 loss against last weekend, the forward was at hand to increase his goal tally to five which helped his side return to winning ways after defeats to Angers, , and the Unicorns.

Diallo scored the all-important goal in the 18th minute after he was set up by Mali winger Adama Traore.

The international featured for the duration of the game along with defender John Boye and goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja.

international Wahbi Khazri played for 86 minutes for Saint-Etienne before making way for Charles Abi while Algeria midfielder Ryad Boudebouz was introduced in the 64th minute but could not help his side avoid defeat.

Article continues below

The victory saw the Maroons climb to 16th spot on the table with seven points from seven games.

Diallo will hope to maintain their goalscoring form when Metz take on in their next league game on Saturday.