Haaland 'could stay at Man City for 15 years' but also 'wants to prove he can win in any of the big leagues', reveals his father

Erling Haaland could “stay at Man City for 15 years” or look to win league titles elsewhere in the near future, says the Norwegian striker’s father.

Striker joined Blues in summer of 2022

Has been a revelation in the Premier League

Could head to Spain or Italy in the future

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old forward has been a revelation for the reigning Premier League champions in 2022-23, with 23 goals recorded through 18 appearances in all competitions. City have certainly found value in a £51 million ($63m) transfer deal with Borussia Dortmund, but it remains unclear as to how long Haaland will stick around at the Etihad Stadium as he may decide to test himself in La Liga or Serie A at some stage.

WHAT THEY SAID: Alf-Inge Haaland has told France Football when discussing his son’s future: “Erling could stay at City for 15 years because he is very happy and we are talking about a huge club. But my impression is that he wants to demonstrate that he can win at any of the big leagues. He was in Germany for two-and-a-half years and he could do something like that in his future. Staying in the Premier League for three years and then going to Italy, Spain or France. There's nothing firm about it, but it's a possibility because Erling is capable of being a winner in any team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland only had one DFB-Pokal triumph to show for his efforts at Dortmund – which saw 86 goals plundered in 89 games – and he will be eager to help City sweep the board this season as Pep Guardiola’s side remain in the hunt for Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup honours.

WHAT NEXT? City will return to action after the World Cup break when facing Liverpool in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on December 22, before then heading to Leeds in the Premier League six days later – with Haaland raring to go again after shaking off the minor injuries that limited his game time in November.