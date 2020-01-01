‘Haaland may be the answer in Real Madrid’s striker search’ – Benzema needs assistance, says Negredo

The ex-Blancos frontman feels further firepower is required at the Bernabeu as the likes of Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard struggle for form and fitness

need to bring another striker in alongside Karim Benzema, says Alvaro Negredo, with it suggested that star Erling Haaland could be the “perfect fit”.

The Blancos are already being linked with the Norwegian teenager a matter of weeks into his spell with the giants.

Haaland has hit the ground running in , with record-breaking exploits in front of goal seeing him build on the foundations he laid at Red Bull Salzburg.

Former Real striker Negredo admits the 19-year-old may be the next ‘Galactico’ at Santiago Bernabeu, telling Marca: “I'm surprised. He's a player I've seen a lot and he's spectacular. He can strike with both feet and he's taking advantage of every chance. He'll keep growing.”

Pressed on whether Haaland is what Madrid are missing, Negredo added: “He could be. He'd be a perfect fit and he could adapt well with Benzema.”

Zinedine Zidane is considered to need another frontman in his squad as the likes of Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale continue to struggle for form and fitness.

“He has a great defence and one of the best midfields in the world but I think the attack is costing them the most,” said Negredo.

“Not Karim Benzema, Hazard isn't performing at his expected level because of injury, nor is Bale. They don't have a lot of goals.

“Because of Benzema's way of playing, they need someone else. He needs another forward by his side.

“I like him even when he's not scoring, and I'd put someone closer to him to take advantage of things. He moves into the wings a lot and he needs someone else to arrive.

“More is expected from Isco, [Luka] Modric, [Toni] Kroos, [Fede] Valverde... then there's Bale and Hazard. I hope he gets back to his best because Madrid need him and I love him.”

Benzema has netted 18 times in the current campaign, having found the target on 30 occasions last season.

Real thought they had landed a suitable alternative when winning the race for Luka Jovic in the summer of 2019, but the Serbian has struggled to make his mark and has just two efforts to his name.

“It's hard because he's not getting the same minutes that he had in Germany,” Negredo said of a striker who plundered 27 goals for in 2018-19.

“He came from playing all the time to only playing a few minutes. Minutes and confidence are the most important things for a striker, and five or 10 minutes here and there aren't enough.”

Real will be hoping to find attacking inspiration from somewhere on Wednesday when they take in the first leg of a heavyweight last-16 encounter with .