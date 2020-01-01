Haaland urged to make Liverpool move as former coach questions Man Utd & Real Madrid for missing out

Alf Ingve Berntsen, who worked with the teenage striker at Byrne FK, believes a heavyweight European outfit should already have signed the Norwegian

Erling Haaland has been urged to consider a move to at some stage in the future, with his former coach at Byrne FK, Alf Ingve Berntsen, questioning why and did not snap up the teenager when they had the chance.

According to Berntsen, the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League will appeal to the highly-rated 19-year-old striker.

That could leave the door open for Liverpool to make a move, with Haaland having shown across spells at Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund that he can be a prolific presence at the very highest level.

“I’m a fan of Liverpool, so of course I would like to see him play for them,” Berntsen, who worked with the youngster when he was stepping out of the academy system at Byrne, told 90min.

“English football is by far the most popular in Norway.

“And most young Norwegian footballers dream of playing in the Premier League, as did Erling’s father (former Leeds and midfielder Alf Inge Haaland).

“I sincerely believe that he has the skills to play at such a club.”

Haaland could have already found himself in English football had United stepped up their interest ahead of the winter transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had made it clear that he was keen on being reunited with a fellow countryman that he had previously spent time with at Molde.

The Red Devils missed out to Dortmund, though, while giants Real Madrid are also left cursing their luck after seeing the asking price of a top target shoot up on the back of a switch to .

Berntsen has aired his surprise at seeing two heavyweight outfits allow such potential to slip their net, adding: “I don't know what the strategies of Real Madrid, Manchester United or the other big clubs are with regard to Erling. But if I had been responsible for the six to eight best clubs in the world, I would have bought him immediately.

“He is already very good, he has shown a great personality, he scores a lot of goals whatever the level of the opponents, and he is only 19 years old.

“He will continue to develop and in two years he will be one of the best.”

Prior to football shutting down amid the coronavirus pandemic, Haaland had hit the 40-goal mark for 2019-20.

He will be given the opportunity to add to that tally, with the Bundesliga given a green light to resume on May 16.