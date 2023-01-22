Erling Haaland took his total to 24 goals for the season with his hat-trick against Wolves, a higher tally than the last four Golden Boot winners.

Haaland scored 15-minute hat-trick

Takes tally up to 24 league goals

More than last four Golden Boot winners

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian scored in the 40th, 50th and 54th minute to complete a lightning fast hat-trick and storm even further up the Premier League goalscoring charts. The tally eclipses the 23 goals scored by Jamie Vardy in 2019-20, Harry Kane in 2020-21 and Mohamed Salah and Heung-min Son in 2021-22, and two clear of the 22 scored by Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane back in 2018-19.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The record-breaking hat-trick cements Haaland's place back in the goals, adding to a strike against Tottenham following a period of three matches without scoring. For City, his goals meant they took control against Wolves, as Pep Guardiola's side look to narrow the gap between themselves and Arsenal to just two points.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The 22-year-old will be hoping to continue his fine goalscoring form when City host league leaders Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.