Haaland told Bayern Munich are ‘only step for him’ but Matthaus doubts deal will be done until Lewandowski leaves

The Borussia Dortmund striker continues to see his stock soar, with it possible that he could make his way to the Allianz Arena at some stage

Bayern Munich are the “only step” for Erling Haaland if he wants to remain in the Bundesliga, says Lothar Matthaus, but the Borussia Dortmund striker has been told that opportunity will not present itself until Robert Lewandowski leaves the Allianz Arena.

Transfer talk is starting to build around a highly-rated 20-year-old frontman, with his stock continuing to rise as a prolific strike rate is maintained in German football.

Several clubs, including La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, are said to have their eye on Haaland, but Matthaus believes he could tread the same career path as another iconic striker by swapping Dortmund for Munich.

Bayern legend Matthaus has told Sport 1: “Haaland is already on the list of top clubs, right at the top as a striker. At Real Madrid, because with Karim Benzema they have a player of a certain age. His father has already played in the Premier League. That could be interesting too.

“He will not serve Borussia Dortmund for life. He'll look for bigger clubs, he'll get a higher income. If he stays in the Bundesliga, there is only one step for him: FC Bayern.”

Matthaus added on Haaland’s potential: “With Kylian Mbappe he can follow in the footsteps of the other great world footballers of the last 13 or 14 years.

“He could succeed Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich in two or three years if Lewandowski should think about the end of his career. But, Lewandowski is currently in form, Haaland too and as long as Lewandowski is playing for Bayern, I don't think Haaland will come, because they will not be able to play with a Haaland-Lewandowski double because they would take away each other's strengths.

“Bayern will not think about selling Lewandowski. He will end his great career in Munich. Only when Lewandowski is no longer with Bayern will the place for Haaland in Munich be freed up.”

Haaland’s meteoric rise to prominence took him from the reserve team at Molde to the No.9 shirt at Dortmund in under three years.

An eye-catching start to the 2019-20 campaign at Red Bull Salzburg brought him to the attention of teams across Europe.

Interest from the likes of Manchester United was shunned when moving to Germany, with that big career call now being justified.

Haaland has hit 43 goals for BVB through as many appearances, while also registering 10 assists.

He is considered to embody what a modern-day striker is all about, with physical power and pace mixed with quick feet and predatory instincts in the final third.

Many are tipping him to be a Ballon d’Or contender of the future, alongside Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe, and it is easy to see why he would be of appeal to Bayern once the day comes for them to part with a long-serving Pole that has over 500 career goals to his name.

