Guzman: Tigres need patience from fans at start of Herrera's managerial era

The Liga MX club has a new head coach for the first time in 11 years

Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman has asked for patience from fans during the start of the 2021-22 season as the club adjusts to the management style of Miguel 'Piojo' Herrera, who took over for longtime boss Ricardo 'Tuca' Ferretti following the conclusion of the last campaign.

The Liga MX is returning this week, and Guzman acknowledges his usually high-performing team could experience a rough first month as it learns to do things differently than it did under Ferretti.

Still, he feels the CONCACAF Champions League holders will eventually reach the heights expected of them.

What has been said?

“You have to give everything time, you have to give everyone time," said Guzman via TUDN. "The demand will always be from people who want results, from journalism that generates expectations, but we all need our time.

"In this case, the new coaching staff [needs a chance] to implement their new tactics, and time for us to adapt as quickly as possible to this change.

“My feeling from within the group is that the group quickly understood what is coming and it is good because maybe it shortens some [adjustment] times. Let's hope at the start of the season that progress shows.

"Each player who has arrived here was integrated quite quickly, each guy who came up to the squad was integrated quickly, so it is our challenge to find ourselves with this new style as quickly as possible."

Herrera's managerial history

The Mexico boss has held many Liga MX jobs, most recently leading America.

Herrera also oversaw a strong 2014 World Cup effort while in charge of El Tri, with the nation making it to the knockout stage before falling to Netherlands. He was less successful in the ensuing Copa America, however, and was then fired following an altercation with a reporter.

Who do Tigres play in their opener?

Tigres meet Club Tijuana in their Apertura opener on Sunday.

