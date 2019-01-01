Gundogan confirms he wants to re-open Man City contract talks

Discussions were put on hold earlier this year but the Germany midfielder is ready to resume talks following City's treble success

Ilkay Gundogan says he is now ready to re-open talks with over a new deal at Etihad Stadium.

Goal learned last week that the midfielder was hoping to resume talks after Saturday’s FA Cup final against Watford at Wembley, which City won 6-0 to secure the English domestic treble.

Gundogan’s current contract expires next summer but earlier talks over an extension had failed to come to an agreement.

Goal understands that the 28-year-old did not sign the contract that had previously been on offer because he was unsure that he would get as much first-team football as desired in the final years of his career.

That prompted the former midfielder to put those talks on hold in March, though sources close to Gundogan insist he wanted to focus on City’s title run-in rather than his future.

The stalemate had prompted City to considering selling the player this summer rather than risk him leaving on a free transfer the following year. However, as Goal reported in late April, there has been a softening in stance from both sides and increasing optimism that a deal could be struck.

Gundogan has now confirmed that he is ready to return to the negotiating table in the next few weeks.

“Now is enough time to reflect on the situation and to take up the talks again more intensely with the club," he told Bild.

Gundogan has also been reflecting on an historic season for City, which has seen them become the first men’s team to win all three English domestic trophies.

The only disappointment in an otherwise flawless campaign for Pep Guardiola’s side was a dramatic quarter-final defeat to last month.

Gundogan admits that defeat still rankles, but does not think it should overshadow their domestic achievements.

"The departure in Europe was extremely bitter," he added. "But it would be wrong to mourn the Champions League after our domestic success.

"If I can wish for something at club level for my future, then it is definitely to win the Champions League.”

Switching his attentions to international football and Gundogan hopes h,is achievements in a City shirt will allow him to take on more responsibility for .

“My goal is to get the same level in the Germany jersey and then take on a more important role.

"I have no problem at all to take even greater responsibility from now on."