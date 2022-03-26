Guinea draw leaves fans mocking Bafana Bafana ahead of clash against Mbappe's France
Bafana Bafana played to a 0-0 draw against Guinea in Friday's international friendly match in Kortrijk.
It was South Africa's first match of 2022 and they are due to participate in another friendly against current world champions France on Tuesday.
After Friday's result, Bafana fans came firing from all angles with the majority of them mocking the team's performance.
Some predicted a baptism of fire by France while others suggested that the Les Bleus friendly be cancelled.
Despite the draw against Guinea, some fans were left impressed by Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Khuliso Mudau.
Mudau was making his Bafana debut and played the entire match and in the process engraved his name in the hearts of fans.
They can't wait to see him handling Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday.
Bafana's forwards shouldered most of the bans after Friday's draw as fans felt a couple of goals could have been scored.
While most criticised the team, but some fans were still impressed by Broos' men.
There was also a group of Belgian supporters backing Bafana at Guldensporenstadion.
One fan had something to say about coach Broos whole another brought in the name of former Bafana coach Clive Barker.
After watching Bafana Bafana against Guinea, how do you think they will perform against France? Let us know in the comments below.