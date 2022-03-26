Guinea draw leaves fans mocking Bafana Bafana ahead of clash against Mbappe's France

Bafana Bafana played to a 0-0 draw against Guinea in Friday's international friendly match in Kortrijk.

It was South Africa's first match of 2022 and they are due to participate in another friendly against current world champions France on Tuesday.

After Friday's result, Bafana fans came firing from all angles with the majority of them mocking the team's performance.

Some predicted a baptism of fire by France while others suggested that the Les Bleus friendly be cancelled.

Mbappe and Pogba When they see Bafana Bafana Highlights pic.twitter.com/NUtXVNawxl — Harold (@_IamHarold) March 25, 2022

This is the same Bafana Bafana that's going to play France?😭😭😭You want want embarrass infront of the whole worldd💔😭 pic.twitter.com/4CKcUsZ0P7 — Harold (@_IamHarold) March 25, 2022

France is Only playing with Bafana Bafana just to make meme's pic.twitter.com/YF7Gasqdsc — @alluta (@lefiso10) March 26, 2022

Cancel France Game come back home and watch other countries like we always do in Big tournaments pic.twitter.com/V4TmNMpgUh — Harold (@_IamHarold) March 25, 2022

Despite the draw against Guinea, some fans were left impressed by Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Khuliso Mudau.

Mudau was making his Bafana debut and played the entire match and in the process engraved his name in the hearts of fans.

They can't wait to see him handling Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana vs Guinea



Man of the match: Khuliso Mudau



I can’t wait to see Mudau vs Mbappe on Tuesday ✊ pic.twitter.com/7DswbVV8jo — Micah Da Music (@MicahDaMusic) March 25, 2022

The right wing partnership of Khuliso Mudau and Bandile Shandu😭🔥🔥🔥🔥



It's a pity Lyle Foster could not cpapaitalise#BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/DEzUVUUlv3 — ⚽️Donald🏴‍☠️wale🏴‍☠️baccuneer⚽️ (@chauke_donald) March 26, 2022

Bafana Bafana

Khuliso Mudau, what a player👏👏 — Rofhi_N (@nema9_R) March 25, 2022

This guy would have scored something now for Bafana Bafana with the quality play from Khuliso Mudau , now we must see Lyle Foster ... SABC is even doing us dirty pic.twitter.com/l7ynrhj39P — Stan The General (@stanmunyai) March 25, 2022

Best players from this Bafana Bafana match for me is Mudau and Monare — alpha🇿🇦⚪ (@alphaUTD1) March 25, 2022

We get excited by a 26 year old who made his Bafana debut.



He should be experienced by now if there was a direction in Bafana — 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@ZukzFranco) March 26, 2022

Bafana's forwards shouldered most of the bans after Friday's draw as fans felt a couple of goals could have been scored.

"Bafana Bafana will score 2 or 3 goals..."



Strikers: pic.twitter.com/jK41LSNSio — Tumi (@tumiwamodimo) March 25, 2022

Bafana Bafana should've scored 10 goals there pic.twitter.com/Iq4LyEIMy2 — Thabang Treezy Matjeke🇿🇦 (@ThabangMatjeke) March 25, 2022

Bafana Bafana comes top world wide when it comes to poor finishing at goals. — Demba Baleseng L. Goitsilwe MBE (@bgkielie_mbe) March 25, 2022

Bafana Bafana played well tonight. Our players were let down by poor finishing. We should have won the match 3-0. — Felix Mothemane (@felix_mothemane) March 25, 2022

While most criticised the team, but some fans were still impressed by Broos' men.

Article continues below

A lot of positives from the Bafana Bafana v Guinea game



Overall game play was good from Hugo Broos' team



Just didn't score



France will test our discipline and structure #BafanaBafana #InternationalFriendlies #InternationalFriendly Foster Makgopa Dolly Shandu Mudau #PTFWS pic.twitter.com/6Gi5LMQQ3M — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) March 25, 2022

People always look at the results and take away the performance... There's so much of improvement. Well done for the cleansheets. Now let's prepare for the big fish — Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) March 25, 2022

France resting Mbappe for Bafana, we actually massive pic.twitter.com/fxHnPsb0gV — alpha🇿🇦⚪ (@alphaUTD1) March 25, 2022

There was also a group of Belgian supporters backing Bafana at Guldensporenstadion.

Those kids from Belgium are laughing at Bafana Bafana pic.twitter.com/zGFoTx49PE — Pauline💛💚💙👆👆👆 (@Miss_PauLee) March 25, 2022

So in Belgium they don't know Zwane the best player pic.twitter.com/gfuOBpxSKk — Pfarelo (@Pfarelo__) March 25, 2022

One fan had something to say about coach Broos whole another brought in the name of former Bafana coach Clive Barker.

If you haven't seen what Hugo Broos has done for bafana bafana🔥🔥😭 i don't know what to say to you pic.twitter.com/3o5UTpQ7s0 — kyle 🇿🇦 (@mancity178) March 25, 2022

What Clive Barker did with Bafana Bafana will never be repeated 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1OZ7llUCDm — TK_Nala (@NalaThokozane) March 25, 2022

Bafana Bafana fans are plumbers , complaining about Sundowns trio trying to play out of defense, not use to Gucci 💚💚💚 — 4Peat NkopheMp🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@MpNkophe) March 25, 2022

A rare picture Bafana Bafana players leaving the stadium. pic.twitter.com/L28E2kWCOY — Khosi ❤✌ (@Bra_ttios) March 25, 2022

After watching Bafana Bafana against Guinea, how do you think they will perform against France? Let us know in the comments below.